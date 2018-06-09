2 charged in connection to fatal shooting near Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

Two men are facing murder and additional charges in connection to a fatal shooting late Thursday in bathrooms near Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, police say.
On Saturday, Myrtle Beach Police charged Terence Isacc Blackwell and Earl Rafel Gaddis, Jr. for their roles in the killing of Sylvester Bellamy, 24, of Georgetown, said Capt. Joey Crosby with MBPD.
Both men are from Spring Lake, North Carolina.
Crosby said Blackwell has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, fugitive of justice, unlawful carry, and possession of a stolen pistol.
Gaddis is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commision of a violent crime, possession of a stolen pistol, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a pistol, Crosby added.
At about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers heard gunshots near 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby said. Officers found a man, Bellamy, in the public restroom along Withers Alley with a gunshot wound. Bellamy went to the hospital where he died a short time later from his injuries.
Police used surveillance cameras and tracked suspects who left the area. At about 12:30 a.m. police found the suspect walking with others near 29th Avenue North and Kings Highway, Crosby said. The group was detained while police investigated.
Crosby said the investigation showed the shooting was not connected to the nearby Carolina County Music Festival.
Both men will appear before a judge Saturday at 3 pm.
