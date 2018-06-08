One dead following shooting in bathroom near Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

One person was killed in a shooting near the bathrooms along Withers Alley and Ocean Boulevard late Thursday.
The victim, Sylvester Bellamy Jr., 24, of Myrtle Beach, died at about 12:20 a.m., according to deputy coroner Darris Fowler.
Police detained two people shortly after the shooting, according to Myrtle Beach Police. The department has not released their names.
Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby said that officers responded to the discharge of a weapon at 1104 Withers Alley. The incident was reported at about 11:30 p.m. and the bathrooms are blocks from the Carolina County Music Festival stages.
When officers arrived at the bathrooms, they found the victim with a gunshot wound and provided medical care, Crosby said. Officers called EMS who took the victim to the hospital. He was pronounced dead about an hour later at Grand Stand Medical Center.
"Someone shot my cousin,'" Sway Baker said. "I want to know who shot my cousin. They shot my cousin right here on the Boulevard."
Baker and Buggy Cornell were near the shooting site soon after the incident. They said they didn't know the condition of their cousin at that time.
The two said the shooter probably disliked seeing Bellamy speaking to another woman.
"I don't know what went on after that," Baker said.
There was a heavy police presence near Ocean Boulevard following the shooting, which officials said was to ensure everybody's safety. The bathrooms were taped off by investigators as they collected evidence. Several people walking along the street wondered what happened or said they didn't know about the shooting.
Police also rerouted traffic in the area.
Anyone with information or witnesses are asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.
