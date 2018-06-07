Have you seen this man? Police release suspect info in Little River bank robbery

The suspect in a Wednesday bank robbery at the Little River Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union forced employees to open cash drawers at gunpoint, took money before he fled the area, according to a police incident report.

On Thursday, the Horry County released a photo as well as information about the incident at the Highway 17 bank that started shortly after noon.

According to the report, at about 12:30 p.m. officers went to the bank for a reported robbery.

A victim said a black man, wearing a black sweatshirt, blue bandana with white square in the pattern, gold, aviator style sunglasses and medium blue sneakers came into the bank and went to a teller station, according to the report.

Bank robbrey suspect Horry County Police

The suspect pointed a handgun at one victim and made another get behind the counter with the first victim, according to the report. He made a victim open the door leading behind the teller booths.

He gave a victim a bag and she started to place money inside, the suspect then started to take money out of the cash drawer, the report states.

The suspect forced a victim to open all the cash drawers, the report states. Some of the money the suspect took was in $1 denominations.

The suspect followed the two victims to the bank's doors, when a third victim entered. According to the report, the the suspect pushed the third victim into the bank and pointed the gun at that person.

According to the report, the suspect fled the bank and was seen running along the left side of the building and disappearing behind a fence.

A police crime scene team and a dog team also responded to bank to help in the investigation.