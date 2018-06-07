Myrtle Beach lawyer arrested on beach for indecent exposure

A Myrtle Beach man with a history of voyeurism and assault was arrested again Tuesday in Surfside Beach, according to police.

Jacob Leon Parrott, 58, was charged with indecent exposure after police say they received complaints of a man performing lewd acts near a public beach access and a public pool on North Ocean Boulevard.

Parrott, who practiced law in Myrtle Beach, had his law license suspended for nine months in September 2017 after he was charged with voyeurism for taking photos up a woman's skirt at the 38th Avenue North Bi-Lo grocery store, according to court records. Parrott pleaded guilty to that charge and paid a $776 fine.

He said he was a local attorney at the time of his most recent arrest, according to a police report. Parrott was admitted to the South Carolina Bar in 1984, according to the Bar Association's website, and is considered "not in good standing" because of his suspension.

His previously had his law license suspended and was fined in 1997 for incidents in Surfside Beach and North Myrtle Beach in 1994 and 1989, according to court records. In both cases, he was accused of pulling down a woman's bathing suit.

Parrott was charged with simple assault and battery in the 1994 case. Court records say he entered an Alford plea in that case, meaning he pleaded guilty without admitting to the alleged crime.

Police say they arrested Parrott on the beach, and that witnesses confirmed he was the man they reported.