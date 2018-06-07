Myrtle Beach newborn taken from mother after both test positive for drugs, cops say

A newborn is in the hands of Social Services after testing positive for drugs on the day he was born, authorities said.

Myrtle Beach police were called to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center earlier this week after drug tests showed mother and baby had cocaine in their systems, according to an incident report. He was turned over to the Department of Social Services after being discharged from hospital care.

The mother, 32-year-old Tina Marie Jolly, faces charges of unlawful conduct towards a child, according to the report.

Data shows that Horry County leads the state in number of drug-dependent babies.

