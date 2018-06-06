Woman found unresponsive in J. Reuben Long jail, here is what an autopsy showed

A 67-year-old inmate at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center was found unresponsive in a cell on Tuesday and was pronounced dead a short time later.
An autopsy on Wednesday showed Sharon Kay Envey's death was due to natural causes, according to jail officials.
In following protocol, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to investigate. A preliminary investigation showed no foul play, according to a news release.
J. Reuben Long staff found Envey at about 6:40 p.m. unresponsive in a cell, according to the release. Jail workers preformed CPR and called EMS. Envey went to the Conway Medical Center was she was pronounced dead.
Envey was booked into J. Reuben Long on June 3 after North Myrtle Beach Police arrested her on drug offenses. Police charged Envey with simple possession of marijuana, unlawful to advertise, manufacture, possess or sell paraphernalia and possession of a control substance charges.
It is the second time in recent months a J. Reuben Long inmate was found unresponsive in a cell and later died. In March, Christopher Bennett was found unresponsive and the investigation into his death remains open.
