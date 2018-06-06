Conway traffic stop leads to federal drug, gun charges for a 26-year-old

A Conway man faces federal charges after police say they found various drugs on him during a traffic stop in Conway in late May.
On Tuesday, Eron Jordan, 26, was indicted on charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces life in prison if convicted.
On May 22, Conway police stopped Jordan's car along 9th Avenue and Hill Street and could smell marijuana from the vehicle, according to a police report. Jordan consented to a search and officers found more then $5,000 in the car. Officers also found a 9mm handgun and rounds in the vehicle.
According to the police report, the drugs found in the car were:
- 70 white pills identified as Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone
- 40 green pills identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride
- 29 white pills identified as Hydrocodone
- 10 white pills identified as Buprenophine Hydrochloride and Naloxone Hydrochloride
- .25 mg of cocaine
- 6.61 grams of crack cocaine in a large bag
- 1.15 grams of crack cocaine in a small bag
- 15.76 grams of heroin in a large bag
- .83 grams of heroin in a small bag
Police also found four cell phones, a scale and marijuana in the vehicle, according to the report.
Jordan was previously convicted of two felony counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and third-degree burglary.
Comments