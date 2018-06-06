Trio of suspects in deadly Loris robbery plead guilty in federal court

Three men face decades in prison for shooting a Loris convenience store owner twice during a 2016 robbery.

JIm Tracy Miller, Demetrius Altman and Jonathan Stefan Vanderhorst all pleaded guilty to federal crimes and will be sentenced at a later date. Altman and Miller face up to 40 years in prison. While Vanderhorst, who fired the fatal shots, faces life behind bars.

Prosecutors say Vanderhorst shot and killed the Edy Boudagh, owner of Loris Market and Beverage, during a robbery on May 16, 2016. He also shot at the owner's wife. Miller was in the store with Vanderhorst during the robbery, according to authorities, and Altman was allegedly outside the store in the trio's car.

The three fled and a four-hour manhunt ensued which put Loris schools on lock down in May 2016.

In recent weeks all three men entered pleas before a federal court judge in Florence.

Miller and Altman pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery. The Hobbs Act applies to robberies that cross statelines. Vanderhorst pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery, felon in possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

In the aftermath of the robbery, family and friends expressed shock and grief at the Boudagh's death. He was a father of six.

Community members, including Horry County councilman Paul Prince, praised Boudagh's positive impact on the area.

“Edy Boudagh is one of the finest friends I’ve ever had,” Prince told The Sun News in 2016. “I don’t know if anybody could say one hard word about him. He was just a good, generous, God-fearing person.”

Chris Barlow, a regular at the convenience store, tied a cross to the store's door hours after the incident.

Boudagh's official cause of death was trauma caused by a gunshot wound, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

The group is also accused of robbing a Clarendon, NC post office less than two weeks before the Loris robbery