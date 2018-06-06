Robber flees Myrtle Beach convenience store after clerk fights back, cops say

A Kings Highway convenience store clerk fought back during a robbery early Tuesday, Myrtle Beach police said.
The suspect tried to purchase a water and allegedly jumped behind the counter once the register was open to take cash, but the clerk managed to wrestle her register drawer away from him, authorities said. He then fled the store.
The suspect took just one $20 bill, according to a police incident report.
Security footage from just after midnight at Sun Fun Exxon, 211 S. Kings Highway, confirmed the clerk’s retelling of what happened, according to the report.
Authorities said they believe the suspect, who was wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts, may have left the scene in a silver Toyota Corolla.
