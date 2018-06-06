Here's how a Myrtle Beach kidnapping at gunpoint ended in a foot chase

A juvenile suffered minor injuries after being kidnapped at gun point earlier this week, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach Police charged James Edward White III, 26, with kidnapping and aggravated assault. Officers are working to identify two other people involved in the incident, Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby said.
The incident began on Maple Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. A person called 911 and said a juvenile boy was forced into a vehicle at gunpoint. Police say White knew the victim.
As officers searched the area, they saw the vehicle and tried to stop it. The driver fled and led police down 3rd Avenue South and Highway 15, the report states. The chase ended at the Shell Cove Mobile Home Park, near 5th Avenue South and Highway 15, when three people abandoned the car and took off running. One of the three, identified as the victim by police, was quickly caught by officers.
Police searched the area for the other suspects.
White was apprehended after the incident.
The victim, who's name wasn't listed because he is underage, went to a hospital with minor injuries, according to a police report.
