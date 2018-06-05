One charged with attempted murder in shooting near Myrtle Beach daycare

Police charged Jeffrey Neal Harris with attempted murder and other crimes for a shooting on Monday that put a Myrtle Beach daycare on lock down.
Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby said on Tuesday that officers also charged Harris with armed robbery and simple possession of marijuana.
He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and bond was set at $150,000 for the attempted murder and armed robbery charges.
Officers continue to search for a second suspect who was described as a bald, black man last seen wearing a tan shirt, blue jeans and no shoes.
The shooting happened near 65th Avenue and the First United Methodist Church child care center. About 100 kids were in the center and the facility was put on lock down while police investigated and searched for suspects.
No children were hurt in the incident and parents were allowed to take their children home after an hour.
A traffic wreck also occurred during the incident, Crosby said. A white car was wrecked into a tree and police detectives were looking at the vehicle while they investigated on Monday.
