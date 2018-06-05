5 prostitution-related arrests made after 'fight call' on Ocean Boulevard, cops say

Five people were arrested in connection with loitering for prostitution after police responded to a fight call on Ocean Boulevard on Sunday, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department's online records.
Arrests were made about 3 a.m. at 1200 N. Ocean Boulevard, records show.
The following people are charged with loitering for the purpose of prostitution:
- Nikone Soupharath, 45
- Phathsady Louangxay, 41
- Kristen Michele Whittaker, 24
- Jaisea Amanda Carbonneau, 23
- Aloon Khounborinh, 40
Soupharath is also charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Police were called just after 2 a.m. to the hotel and a victim, listed as Carbonneau in an incident report, told police that Soupharath allegedly choked her, a report said. The victim said she and Whittaker had been invited over by Soupharath, Louangxay and Khounborinh to hang out and have some beers, authorities said.
The two women said they met up the three men at a beach house, and the men allegedly wanted the two women to perform oral sex on them, according to the report.
The victim said she and Whittaker felt uncomfortable and they decided to leave, which made the men upset, police said. Carbonneau told police that Soupharath allegedly pulled her hair and choked her, the report said. The victim said she punched the suspect to get him away and the other suspects "held her down" because she had allegedly hit Soupharath, authorities said.
At this point, security went to the room after hearing commotion and notified law enforcement, according to the report.
Police said the victim had marks on her neck and had some hair extensions pulled out.
The men suspects told police they had met the women at the Treasure Club where the women were strippers, police said. They said they invited the women over for lap dances, but were not satisfied, the report said. A physical altercation then happened, police said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
