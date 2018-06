A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to the May 30 shooting in Longs.

Lashon Ladson of Longs is being detained at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

A victim was taken to the hospital after the reported shooting at West Bear Grass Road and Circle Bay Drive, police said. At the scene, detectives looked at at least one car in the ditch at the intersection.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong