Manhunt underway near U.S. 17 Bypass after shooting in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach police are searching for a man after reports of a shooting on Monday afternoon near the YMCA.
Police are searching the area of Blynn Drive near the old YMCA on U.S. 17 Bypass between 65th Avenue North and 66th Avenue North, said Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Daycares in the area have been put on lock down, Crosby said.
"While officers have no reason to believe that students are in danger, area daycares have been placed on lock down until officers have positively identified and apprehended the suspect," Crosby said.
No one was injured, he said. A white car that appears to have crashed into a tree is near the scene.
A witness Abdel Aqaride said he was lying in bed when he heard gunshots and called 911. Aqaride said he lives within view of a white vehicle that was found wrecked into a tree in the area.
Officers were also on scene at Westwood Towns apartments.
The shooting was reported about 12:45 p.m.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
