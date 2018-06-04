Here's what Myrtle Beach police say was found after following the smell of weed

Myrtle Beach police say it all started with a strong odor of marijuana that led officers to nearly 800 grams of weed.
Officers on patrol around Ocean Boulevard and 8th Avenue North suspected the smell of marijuana was coming from a moving vehicle in the area about 9:40 p.m. Friday, according to a police report.
Police said they approached the car and saw a suspect in the passenger seat with a small amount of money and crumbled marijuana in his lap. The driver and passenger were both detained at that point, the report said.
The passenger told officers he had marijuana in his pocket, which police retrieved, and that there were no other drugs in the vehicle, the report said.
During a search of the car, police said they found a white backpack in the truck and found a "large" amount of marijuana inside. The suspect told police the backpack belonged to him, the report said.
Police said they found 1.2 grams of meth, 4.6 grams of ecstasy, a "numerous" amount of pills and 2.1 grams of heroin.
Officers also found about $2,000 in cash in the center console of the car, according to the report.
Erik Anthony Hammond, 30, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of ecstasy, according to court records.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
