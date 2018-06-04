He called her a name, exposed himself at a Myrtle Beach-area pool, cops say

A 49-year-old man faces several charges after he allegedly exposed himself at a Myrtle Beach area pool while he was wearing only shorts held up by a shoestring on Saturday, according to an Horry County police report.
Police said there were a few adults at the pool and a child during the alleged incident.
Robert Joseph King of Myrtle Beach is charged with indecent exposure, driving under suspension, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and improper vehicle license.
Victims told police King allegedly came to the pool area at Claypond Commons apartment complex with his shorts low enough to see his genitals, the report said. The suspect allegedly called one victim a vulgar name and flashed his genitals at her after she asked him to pull his pants up, authorities said.
An officer responded about 6:30 p.m. to Rexford Court in reference to the indecent exposure complaint. Police said the suspect, who was driving a brownish Dodge van, was leaving the apartment complex as officers arrived.
The report said the officer was familiar with King and knew he didn't have a valid South Carolina driver's license.
Police pulled King over and detained him, the report said. King was wearing only jean shorts with the zipper down and held up with a shoestring, barely covering his genitals, authorities said.
In the back seat in plain view was an open bottle of vodka, the report said.
Authorities checked King's driving status during the traffic stop and found three convictions of driving under suspension in the last five years, according to the report. The tag on the vehicle was registered under a different vehicle, police said.
King was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center and was still incarcerated Monday morning, jail records show.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
