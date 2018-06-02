'It just happened all the sudden': How a family squabble led to manslaughter in Longs

An argument over a woman and liquor between Dennis Bellamy and Quientin Floyd ended with one man shot dead and the other facing decades in prison for manslaughter.

Friends and family said they repeatedly told Bellamy, 59, that he needed to leave an Anna Drive residence in Freemont area of Longs on Friday night. He never did, arguing and eventually fighting with Floyd.

If Bellamy would have left, family members said, he'd still be alive today.

"It just happened all the sudden," Anna M. Willard said sitting on the porch that was feet from where the shooting occurred.

Willard said she tried to call 911, but couldn't in her state of shock. She was able to get through, but said dispatchers hung up on her. A cousin then contacted police and told them about the shooting.

"I tried to get the law, but I was shaking so bad," Willard said.

When police arrived at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday they found Bellamy dead of a gunshot wound. Horry County police classified the shooting as a murder.

Quientin Floyd J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said police charged Floyd, 27, with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry and felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 3:38 a.m. on Saturday.

Bellamy was a good person who worked at Big E's Seafood and Barbeque in Longs, the family said.

"He'd help anybody he could," Willard said.

Family and friends sat on the porch of the Anna Drive home that was the shooting scene just 16 hours earlier. The group sat there talking about the incident and the people involved. Beer cans and a liquor bottle were still on a table, paint-chipped gas tanks that played a role during the night were nearby.

An argument started between Bellamy and a woman he was seeing, the group said. Witnesses told Bellamy to leave, to go home, several times. He'd start, but quickly return to continue the argument. That is when the woman's son, Floyd, stepped in.

"He didn't want her hurt. He didn't want her to be in the fighting ... about liquor," Willard said.

The argument escalated and Bellamy grabbed a propane grilling tank. Willard took the canister away — at one point she was between the two trying to push them apart from one another — and Bellamy grabbed another. The argument continued, as people continued to tell Bellamy to leave. Willard was in a doorway when the shooting rang out.

"I was standing in the door and I just went into shock. I just couldn't think or nothing, but I called 911 and I was so shaky, I guess I pushed the wrong buttons or whatever," Willard said.

Disagreements between Floyd and Bellamy were common and alcohol played a factor on Friday, the family said.

"It's a tragedy," Gary Floyd said. Willard added, "It wasn't intentional," later explaining she meant it wasn't a planned killing.

Family said the gun was loaded, but it wasn't like Floyd retrieved the weapon before the shooting.

"It happened so fast, wasn't nobody thinking. It just happened all of the sudden," Willard said. "I was scared and nervous. I couldn't do anything I was so shaky."