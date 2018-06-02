Coroner identifies victim in Longs shooting

The victim in a Friday night shooting in Longs has been identified.
Dennis Bellamy, a 59-year-old from Longs, died from a gunshot wound in the incident, which occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Anna Drive in the Freemont area, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Horry County police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting and the name will be released once police serve the warrant. A police report lists the investigation as a murder.
According to the report, officers responded to Anna Drive for a reported shooting. When they arrived a woman in a driveway told police to follow her to the victim.
As they went to the victim, an officer asked about the suspect and the woman said "I don't know, he ain't here."
Police went inside a home and found several people acting calmly, according to the report. Police sectioned off the area as a crime scene and called a coroner.
