Murder in Longs under investigation, arrest made in connection to Friday case

Police have made an arrest in connection to a Friday night shooting in Longs that left a 59-year-old man dead.
According to Horry County Police, officers responded to Anna Drive in the Freemont area at about 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. A man was found dead at the scene.
Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said an arrest has been made and the name will be released once police serve the warrant. A police report lists the investigation as a murder.
According to the report, officers responded to Anna Drive for a reported shooting. When they arrived a woman in a driveway told police to follower her to the victim.
As they went to the victim, an officer asked about the suspect and the woman said "I don't know, he ain't here."
Police went inside a home and found several people acting calmly, according to the report. Police sectioned off the area as a crime scene and called a coroner.
Comments