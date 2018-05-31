One man arrested in connection to Loris murder, one remains on the lam

One person wanted in connection to a homicide in Loris last month was arrested in Philadelphia Thursday.

According to the Horry County Police Department, Heath Reaves Jr. was arrested by U.S. Marshals. He is one of two men wanted in connection to an April 24 murder in Loris.

Tyshawn "Smoke" Brown remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. The ATF offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

On April 24, Charles Edward Durant II was pronounced dead in the shooting in Loris. Police say at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday officers responded to the intersection of Spring Street and Church Street. Two people were in a truck at a stop sign when someone pulled up alongside and opened fire.

Police found the 20-year-old dead at the scene, according to the agency. The woman who was also in the truck went to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.