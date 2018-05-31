Arrest made in Carolina Forest home invasion

A Florence man has been arrested in connection to a May 15 burglary at The Farm at Carolina Forest, according to Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

Antonio Jakeel Walker, 22, of Florence, is charged with first-degree burglary.

Antonio Jakeel Walker J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Two home break-ins were reported at The Farm on May 15, but were not related, Dotson said.

Police responded about 11:15 p.m. to Harvester Circle after reports of a burglary, according to a report. The victim told police that someone was banging on her door about 8 p.m., and she was upstairs and could see a man walk over and get into a maroon colored vehicle, the report said.

About an hour later, someone else was banging on the door and ringing the doorbell, the report said. The victim told police she got scared and locked herself in the bathroom upstairs, police said. The victim then heard someone coming up the stairs of her house and opened the door, seeing a suspect in front of her, authorities said. When the suspect saw the victim, he ran downstairs, police said.

About an hour later, police were dispatched to Barn Owl Court after reports of a robbery/attempted robbery about 9:30 p.m., a report said. One victim suffered a minor injury, police said.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong