Police: Local man wanted in connection to shooting is considered armed and dangerous

Horry County police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a Tuesday shooting in Loris, according to a social media post.
Tremayne Tyrone Green is wanted for attempted murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Horry County police.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Turkey Hollow Road and Cedar Branch Road about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. While officers were on the way, they were told the suspect allegedly was standing on Cedar Branch Road shooting a gun, according to an incident report.
An officer was flagged down was a woman after arriving in the area, and she told police she had a witness in her vehicle, the report said. The woman also said the suspect was last seen at his grandmother's house.
Police drove to a home down the road and witnesses said they heard gunshots, but didn't see anything, the report said.
Authorities checked the area and were unable to find the suspect, according to the report.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments