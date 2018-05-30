Man in ski mask robs MB smoke shop, cops say. Here's what gave his identity away

A man dressed in black and a ski mask is wanted after allegedly jumping over a glass counter, tackling a store worker and stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Myrtle Beach smoke shop on Tuesday evening.
Police were able to identify the suspect from his palm prints left on the counter, a report said.
Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to a strong armed robbery at Blue Smoke Shop, 6703 N. Kings Highway. The victim working at the shop told police he was watching television and a black man wearing a ski mask, black pants and a black jacket with white writing came into the shop, immediately used his hands to jump over the glass counter and tackled the victim, an incident report said.
The suspect allegedly pushed the victim's head down and told the victim to stay down, authorities said. The offender mumbled something else, but the victim said he couldn't hear it through the ski mask, police said.
The victim stayed on the ground as the suspect allegedly ran to a glass case and grabbed about $1,000 worth of CBD oil, a cannabinoid from the cannabis plant, the report said. The suspect left the scene on foot to a nearby car wash after allegedly taking the oils, officers said.
Police said there is video of the alleged crime. The ski mask was found in the bushes around the path the suspect fled, the report said.
Officers pulled a palm print from the glass counter, and the print was put through a system that identified the suspect as 20-year-old Dionte Donald Brown, according to the report. An arrest warrant was requested by police.
The suspect had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning.
