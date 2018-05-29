Was the car stolen? Police said yes, but the driver said no, report says

Horry County police pulled over a vehicle Friday that was believed to be stolen, but the driver was actually the owner, an incident report said.
An officer, who was driving into the 23-mile traffic loop during Atlantic Beach Bikefest, noticed a vehicle with a tag reported stolen out of Chesterfield County, according to a report.
The officer pulled over the car just before 11 p.m. on Joe White Avenue near Nance Lane, and called Myrtle Beach police for backup since the car was driving into Myrtle Beach's jurisdiction.
Three people in the car were ordered by police to put their hands on the roof of the vehicle and the driver was asked to turn the vehicle off and throw the keys out of the driver's side window, a report said. The occupants complied with the officer's orders and were asked to each exit the car one by one, authorities said.
When the front seat passenger was getting out the vehicle, an open container of beer allegedly fell onto the sidewalk and spilled, police said.
Officer said they found several open and empty beer cans in the vehicle, a white cooler without a lid and beer inside on ice, a gun in the glove box, a bag of marijuana, two other guns and a grinder. All three guns were loaded, police said.
After an interview, police said it turned out the vehicle was registered to the driver, who had reported the vehicle stolen but did not notify the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Department that he'd recovered the car, authorities said.
The driver, Quaventez McManus, 22, of Pageland, said he had a concealed weapons permit, but police said it couldn't be verified. McManus is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and simple possession of marijuana.
Front seat passenger Emmanual Robinson, 32, of Pageland, is charged with open container of beer or wine in a vehicle. The back seat passenger, Quintavious Lockhart, 21, of Pageland, is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and simple possession of marijuana.
