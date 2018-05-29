An officer yelled 'gun' as the suspect reached toward his waistband, police say

Myrtle Beach police say after approaching a group of people, a man reached toward a gun in his waistband, causing an officer to draw his firearm early Sunday morning.
Kalik Japrie Anderson, 25, is charged with unlawful carry and felon in possession of a firearm. Tyquan Rakim Jackson, 28, is charged with resisting arrest, simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry, felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a stolen handgun. Marquel Nathaniel Holmes, 21, had no local charges, but was wanted by another South Carolina agency and was taken to jail, police said.
Officers saw people sitting and standing around a running car behind a hotel near 249 19th Ave. S. and Cassandra Lane, and approached the group, a report said.
The individuals told police they were not staying at the nearby hotel.
Officers asked everyone to show identification and, at that point, Anderson allegedly reached for his waistband, police said. An officer, who was assisting from another jurisdiction for Atlantic Beach Bikefest, yelled, "Gun," the report said. The officer "drove his knee into the side" of the suspect to block him from reaching for a firearm, the report said.
All people at the scene were then told by police not to move, according to the report, and Holmes was detained.
Police said Jackson "jumped up from a seated position" and ran east. An officer chased Jackson, who was running toward the beach, and he was detained on 18th Avenue South, authorities said.
Officers said they believed the suspect may have "ditched" a firearm while he was running away. A pink handgun was found in the path Jackson ran, the report said. Police said they also found marijuana in Jackson's pocket.
