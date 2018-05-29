More prostitution arrests made in state police's "ongoing investigation"

More prostitution arrests in Horry County have been made by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in what officials are calling an "ongoing investigation."
Two women were arrested by SLED agents Saturday in connection with prostitution, online records show.
Lisa Dawn Oneal, 53, of Conway, is charged with prostitution, lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally. Lacy Danielle Chesney, 26, of North Myrtle Beach, is charged with prostitution and simple possession of marijuana. Chesney was also arrested by SLED on May 19 and charged with prostitution, lewdness, assignation and prostitution generally.
Thom Berry with SLED said the arrests are part of an "ongoing investigation" and there are no incident reports available at this time.
Agents arrested nine people in connection with prostitution on May 19. Few details were released about the arrests.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
