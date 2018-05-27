Woman reports she was sexually assaulted at Broadway at the Beach

Police responded to a local hospital call regarding a reported sexual assault in the Broadway at the Beach parking lot on Saturday, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.
Once arriving at the hospital, police were informed of the situation by the female victim who said she was assaulted early in the day on Saturday, the report said.
An officer escorted the woman to the police annex to speak with detectives. According to the report, she did not get a good look at the offender.
The report describes the suspect as a clean-shaven white man, 30 to 32 years old, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches and weighing around 170 pounds.
Comments