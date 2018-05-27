A bad left turn on Ocean Blvd. leads to drug and weapon charges, cops say

One bad left turn led to a drug and weapons bust Saturday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
A Bikefest barrier started it all, the report states.
Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Lashondra Shelton, 27, was driving a Saturn VUE with another person in the car when she hit a barrier lining Ocean Boulevard. The police report said the crash prompted officers to initiate a traffic stop.
But when officers approached the car, the report says the odor of marijuana could be smelled in the vehicle. When police began speaking to Shelton, the officer reported that she was attempting to cover a joint with a Crown Royal whiskey bag.
When officers opened the Crown Royal bag, they did not find a bottle of whiskey, but instead they found a .380 Ruger handgun, according to the report.
"The pistol was loaded with 7 rounds and one chambered," the report states.
Shelton said she lawfully owned the gun under North Carolina law, but was never issued an official permit. Officers said Shelton could contact someone to send a picture of any documents proving she lawfully owned the gun, the report says. She told officers she did not have an actual permit to provide, according to police.
"Based on the facts provided, she was initially charged with simple possession of marijuana and then charged with unlawful carry of a pistol," the report said.
Upon further investigation, it was determined she did not have a valid North Carolina driver's license, had failed to register her car in a timely manner and was driving with a license plate that did not belong with the car, according to the report.
The report said she was then given additional charges of driving without a valid license and use of another vehicle's tags. Then the police said they searched the car and found more marijuana, which the passenger riding with Sheldon claimed, according to the report.
The passenger, a 27 year old woman, was issued a summons for simple possession of marijuana.
