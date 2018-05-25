How a traffic stop in Aynor became a high speed chase ending with a foot pursuit

A 22-year-old faces charges after leading police on a high-speed chase in the Aynor area with drugs in his car, according to a police report.
Horry County Police charged Donald Stephen Carswell, of Columbia, with failure to stop for a blue light, driving on a license suspended for DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
On Thursday at about 10:30 p.m., officers were near U.S. 501 and Frye Road in Aynor when they saw a Toyota Camry driving at 73 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Officers initially stopped the vehicle on Bluewater Road. They approached and asked the driver, identified as Carswell, for his license and registration, according to the report. He didn't provide his ID and told police it was at his Columbia residence.
An officer smelled marijuana and asked Carswell to step out of the vehicle, according to the report. Carswell tried to roll up the window and drive off. One officer tried to reach and unlock the driver's side door, but was unsuccessful.
Another cop tried to pull Carswell's arm out of the passenger’s window to prevent him from moving. While holding Carswell's arm the glass broke, cutting his arm, the report states.
The officer was told to let go of Carswell’s arm and the suspect fled in the car, the report notes. A chase ensued in the area and went along Julius Goodson Road, U.S 319, Old Tram Road, Gold Leaf Road and Cactus Drive.
On Cactus Drive, Carswell ran into a ditch and fled on foot toward a wooded area, where officers caught him, according to the report. When police searched his car they found three bags of marijuana and other drugs.
Carswell refused medical attention by EMS workers and again at Conway Medical Center.
