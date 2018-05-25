He left his hotel room. When he returned his watermelon, rice and gun were gone

The Myrtle Beach hotel room of a man staying in town for Atlantic Beach Bikefest had items stolen Thursday evening when he briefly left, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach police were called just after midnight Friday to a hotel at 415 S. Ocean Blvd. where the 52-year-old man reported the incident. He told officers he is a security officer staying at the hotel during the bike festival, the report says.
The victim told police he put two bags on his hotel room bed about 7:45 p.m. then left his room for about 10 to 15 minutes. He said he made sure the door was locked when he left the room, but when he returned his bags were gone, which contained a gun and laptop computer, the report states.
He also told police his watermelon and rice, which were stored in Tupperware containers, and some drinks were taken from the refrigerator. The victim told police he waited about five hours to call them because he initially thought the hotel's maid service possibly took his bags out, according to the report.
He also told officers he had been working to obtain the room's lock history, but learned he wouldn't be able to until the next afternoon.
He told police he would have a roommate, but that person had not checked in yet, and that no one else should have access to the room.
