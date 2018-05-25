Motorcyclist killed fleeing Myrtle Beach traffic stop identified by coroner

A motorcyclist killed in an early morning crash in Myrtle Beach has been identified.
Keith Robinson, 24, from Lexington Park, Maryland, died from injuries he sustained in the collision, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said Friday evening.
Myrtle Beach police say the motorcyclist was stopped by authorities near 8th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. Police said they learned the motorcycle was stolen and the driver fled the scene.
Robinson allegedly fled from authorities at a "high rate of speed and struck a curb," Crosby said.
The driver was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. Myrtle Beach officers were not chasing the motorcyclist when the crash happened, Crosby said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
