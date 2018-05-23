Police say they robbed a MB Pizza Hut. Now, NC pair indicted on federal charges

A couple facing charges for a string of robberies from North Carolina to Myrtle Beach has been indicted by a federal jury, according to a release from First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick.

Jeremy Lamar Hayes, 29, and Kennedy Mariah Boggs, 25, both of Asheboro, North Carolina, were charged in a ten-count indictment with conspiracy to obstruct commerce by robbery, obstruction of commerce by robbery, and the use, carry and possession of a firearm and aiding and abetting the brandishing of the firearm during a crime of violence. Hayes was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The maximum penalty the two could face if found guilty is either life in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both prison time and the fine, Crick said.

Hayes and Boggs were captured by Myrtle Beach police following the armed robbery of a Pizza Hut at 901 S. Kings Hwy. in January. The two are also allegedly connected to robberies in North Carolina.

In the case that led to the suspects’ capture, police say Hayes went to Pizza Hut about 6 p.m. January 30, pointed a gun, and demanded money. He took $217 in cash and fled the store, authorities said. Hayes was arrested after Myrtle Beach cameras helped track down the car he and Boggs were traveling in, police said.

Hayes threatened to kill the victims inside Pizza Hut and forced everyone to get on the ground and count to 30 during the incident, an arrest warrant says.

Hayes is charged locally with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of weapon possession, and one count of being a fugitive from justice, jail records show.

North Carolina police said the crime spree began with an invasion of an elderly couple's home on January 24.

In that incident, Hayes allegedly posed as a water department worker to get inside the couple’s house. Both victims suffered serious injuries in the incident, but are said to be in stable condition, a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post states.

The case was investigated by the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the Horry County Police Department, the Surfside Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alfred W. Bethea, Jr., of the Florence office.

