'Take me to J. Reuben': Man demands jail time after cops say he set his home on fire

A "very unruly" Longs man was reportedly telling officers to take him to jail after police say he set his home on fire Saturday night.
Horry County police charged 39-year-old Lloydian Lee Little with second-degree arson and breach of peace, online records show.
Authorities responded to a home on Fries Bay Road in Longs to investigate an arson complaint about 10 p.m. that night.
Before officers arrived, they were told a man, identified by police as Little, was "acting very unruly in the roadway, and making threats to numerous people on scene," an incident report says.
When police were on scene, they could see Little standing in the roadway "screaming obscenities" at people and that he "got so bad" at one point, someone had to chase him out of a yard with a baseball bat, authorities said.
An officer then went to speak with Little, who reportedly became "irate" and asked if he was police, according to the report.
Once the officer confirmed he was with HCPD, he said Little immediately told him to take him to jail.
The officer tried to calm Little down and explain that police were on scene to investigate the fire, but Little told him, "I burnt the mother [expletive] down, so take me to J. Reuben," the report states.
Police say Little was then placed in handcuffs and put in the back of the patrol car.
A next-door neighbor who reported the fire told officers Little came to her home in an attempt to get $20 from her daughter before the incident.
"The complainant refused to let he child give [Little] the money, and [Little] became irate," the officer wrote in the report.
After, the woman said Little "left mad" and returned to his home shortly before she heard people outside yelling that his home was on fire.
Online records show Little remains in jail as of Tuesday afternoon on a $20,230 bond.
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
