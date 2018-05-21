A towel on fire, strangulation and shots fired: Man charged with attempted murder

A man threatened to burn down a home — while holding a gas tank and trying to light a towel on fire — before shooting at two victims, police allege in an arrest report.
Horry County Police charged Frederico Najee' Page, 24, of Conway, with two counts of attempted murder in connection to a Sunday incident on Tigger Loop in the Conway area.
Police responded to a home for a domestic incident where Page assaulted two people. Police also learned that Page tried to light a propane tank on fire. When an officer arrived, a crowd said Page was trying to flee the area in a red Pontiac G6, according to an incident report.
The officer tried to stop Page and speeds exceeded 100 mph as he tried to catch up, the incident report states. As an officer caught up on Society Drive, where Page jumped from the vehicle and ran toward the woods. A K9 team was called and police found Page on a porch.
The two victims said Page strangled one of them and when the other tried to help the victim, Page started to destroy a bedroom.
One victim said Page grabbed her by the throat and strangled her until she "blacked out," according to the report.
Page also punched a mirror, grabbed a propane tank and tried to light a towel on fire. He threatened to burn the home down and kill everyone, the report states.
When the victims left, Page fired shots at them, according to the report.
Police found blood in Page's car and at the home. They also found a gun under a couch. Page went to Conway Medical Center for treatment.
Page told police that one of the victims smashed a mirror and television over his head and causing injuries. The police reports said there was no glass found on the bed and the mirror was still on the wall. Page denied firing shots, but he admitted to threatening to blow up the home, according to the report.
Comments