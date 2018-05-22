State police net 9 in local prostitution bust, investigation 'still very active'

Agents have so far arrested nine people in connection with prostitution in an ongoing South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigation.
Few details were provided regarding Saturday's arrests, but SLED spokesman Thom Berry told The Sun News the arrests are part of an "ongoing investigation that is still very active."
Online records show those charged with prostitution are:
- Rachel Boswell, 25, of Conway
- Lacy Chesney, 26, of North Myrtle Beach (Agents also charged Chesney with simple possession of marijuana)
- Winston Genovese, 52, of Myrtle Beach
- Alexis Jones, 29, of Red Spring, North Carolina
- Brittney Lepper, 22, of Myrtle Beach (Agents also charged Lepper with unlawful carrying of a pistol)
- Barbara Lewis, 33, of Conway (Agents also charged Lewis with unlawful carrying of a pistol)
- Stephanie Raponi, 38, of Ash, North Carolina
- Susan Taylor, 31
- Brandon Oneil Oxendine, 28, of Red Springs, North Carolina
