Man could face almost 100 years in prison for fatal Grissom crash

A man facing the equivalent of a life sentence for charges in connection to May 4 wreck on Robert Grissom Parkway that killed three was denied bond.

Garth Treadwell appeared before Myrtle Beach Municipal Court Judge Clifford Welsh on Friday. When Welsh made his decision, friends and family of the victims hugged and one said "thank you God."

Treadwell faces six charges including three counts of felony DUI resulting in death, one count of Felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm, hit and run attended vehicle, and transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken. He appeared via video, while sitting in a wheelchair, for his hearing.

Treadwell spent almost two weeks in the hospital following the wreck.

Assistant Solicitor Chris Helms said Treadwell faces more than 90 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Nicolas Norris, 25, of Myrtle Beach, Kristie Drewes, 24, of Conway, and Gulnoza Tashmatova, of Myrtle Beach, were killed as a result of the crash. A 4-year-old was injured in the wreck.

Police found a half-consumed liquor bottle in Treadwell's car, which Welsh compared to finding a smoking gun at a murder scene.

Helms said Treadwell was fleeing another wreck, ran a stop sign and caused the crash on Grissom Parkway and Executive Drive.

Treadwell, 52, has a lengthy criminal history that began when he was 17, Helms said. He had convictions for attempted escape, weapon charges and failing to stop for blue lights.

"He certainly posses a flight risk and a danger to the community," Helms said.

In denying bond, Welsh made note of Treadwell's history and said he'd rather "err on the side of caution."

Laurie Patton spoke during the hearing and said he knew Norris and his girlfriend Drewes and said he wanted Treadwell to remain behind bars.

"I don't want to see this gentleman out of jail, I want him to stay there until he's rightly convicted," Patton said.