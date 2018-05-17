'Throwing beer at the bikers': 2 arrested in North Myrtle Beach

Two men were arrested in North Myrtle Beach after police witnessed a suspect throwing beer at bikers while driving down North Ocean Boulevard early Thursday morning, according to a police report.
North Myrtle Beach police pulled over a vehicle about 12:45 a.m. after seeing a back-seat passenger hanging out of the vehicle's window, throwing beer at bikers riding next to them, a report said.
The passengers in the vehicle told police one of the bikers had allegedly pointed a handgun at them, authorities said. A biker admitted to having a handgun without a concealed weapons permit, and said he did not pull the gun out, the report said. Officers arrested the suspect, Jon Lennon Locklear, 37, and charged him with unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Police said they also found a firearm in the SUV.
Timus Shaunta Locklear, 27, the suspect allegedly throwing beer out of the vehicle, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and third-degree assault and battery.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments