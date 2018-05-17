'The single most gruesome crime scene': Accused murderer denied bond

Two years ago police found “the single most gruesome crime scene they’ve ever seen” and today the man they say is responsible was again denied bond.
Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Assistant Solicitor Chris Helms said in in July 2016 officers arrived at 1272 S.C. 548 and found a homicide scene where James Rosenbaum beat and killed Roy Davis with a baseball bat..
“This was a brutal crime quite frankly,” Helms said.
The state and defense each outlined their version of the killing when discussing bond on Tuesday in Horry County court. Rosenbaum maintains it was a matter of self-defense. He claims he arrived home to find Davis sexually assaulting Diane Marie Durkin.
The prosecution said they lured Davis, 58, to the home and killed him.
Police charged Durkin and Rosenbaum with murder and two years the duo still awaits trial.
The suspects’ stories have changed since initial police interviews, Helms said. He disputed the spur-of-the-moment claims and said GPS data showed Rosenbaum in the vicinity for three hours.
“We contend he was lying in wait,” Helms said.
Rosenbaum beat Davis to death with his hands and the baseball bat, Helms said. He added that Rosenbaum told a jail inmate that even bought gloves to wear during the crime.
Davis can be heard on the 911 call pleading for his life, Helms said.
“We do believe this was a planned, calculated murder,” Helms said.
The defense maintains that same call helps their self-defense claim as Durkin can be heard yelling that Davis was trying to rape her, Defense attorney Benjamin Hyman said.
“It’s a situation where... I can not think of a better case to be heard than forced to Stand Your Ground,” Defense attorney Benjamin Hyman said.
A pellet gun was only brandished at the very end of the incident, Hyman said and the only weapon Rosenbaum had was a baseball bat.
Rosenbaum is a disabled veteran and has a criminal history, his attorney said, but he still requested a reasonable bond.
It was that criminal history that led Horry County Judge Steven John to surmise if convicted Rosenbaum would face life in prison. That made him a flight risk, John said as he denied bond.
That decision garnered a “yes” from some of Davis’ family that packed two rows inside the courtroom.
Cynthia Boykin spoke for the family during the hearing and pleaded to leave Rosenbaum behind bars. She described him as a “madman” and danger to society.
“No one should have gone through this. Not even a dog,” Boykin said. “There is no excuse for this act of hatred.”
Davis’ cousin Cedrick Legette described Davis — who the family knew as 'Cool Roy' — as someone with a heart of gold, the life of the party and a man who would do anything for others.
“Cool Roy’s presence we just knew he was there,” Legette said. “He definitely did not deserve what he was dealt two years ago.”
Legette applauded John’s decision and said the family misses Davis.
“We definitely want to see justice done, just hearing there is audio pleading for his life. ..just hearing a guy like Cool Roy pleading for his life, you did not have to take his life that day. Justice today was done for not giving him that bond.”
