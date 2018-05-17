Cops were called for slashed tires. But the suspect was busted for something else

Myrtle Beach police found a wanted man sleeping in a car close to where four tires were found slashed at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning, an incident report said.
The suspect was wanted for an outstanding warrant in connection to domestic violence, but wasn't charged in connection to damaging the tires, according to online records.
Police responded about 6 a.m. to Piper's Pointe Apartments in reference to damaged property. The complainant and another victim told police the suspect was in the breezeway when they were going to the vehicle, and walked by them before "leaving out of sight," authorities said. The victim told police the suspect was an ex-boyfriend and she has had "numerous problems" with him in the past, officers said.
The complainant said when he came to the vehicle and tried to leave, he noticed all four of the rental car's tires were flat and called police, the report said.
Police found the suspect sleeping in a nearby vehicle, woke him up and detained him, according to the report. Officers found the suspect had an outstanding warrant, the report said.
Officers said they found a silver "multi-tool" in the vehicle he was sleeping in.
The suspect was taken to jail but was not charged in connection to the slashed tires, police said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments