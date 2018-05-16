One charged with manslaughter for choking Conway man to death

Police charged a Conway man with voluntary manslaughter after he allegedly choked a 32-year-old to death, according to a police report.

The Horry County Coroner's Office identified Matthew Donovan as the victim in the case.

Horry County Police charged Gary Demonte Williams, 37, with voluntary manslaughter and he is incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday. He was booked into the jail on Monday according to jail records.

According to a police report, on May 14 officers went to a residence on U.S. 701 near Conway for an unresponsive man. They found Donovan face down on a couch with his head in a pillow.

Police say that Williams, "in a sudden heat of passion soon after sufficient legal provocation did grab the victim Mr. Matthew Donovan from behind and place him in the choking position and then choked Mr. Donovan to his death."

The arrest affidavit filed by police say Williams' actions were without "malice."

According to court records, Williams has a criminal history including drug charges, shoplifting and breach of trust.