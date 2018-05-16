Reports of break-ins at Carolina Forest homes, police say

Horry County police say they responded to a burglary incident in the Carolina Forest community Tuesday night.
Krystal Dotson, Horry County Police Department spokesperson, said she can confirm police responded to a burglary incident in the Carolina Forest area, but didn't confirm the neighborhood. Dotson did not say how many burglaries happened.
Online records show first-degree burglary and larceny reported about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Harvester Circle. A robbery/attempted robbery was reported about 9:30 p.m. on Barn Owl Court, records show. Both roads are in The Farm at Carolina Forest.
According to the Residents of Carolina Forest Facebook group, commenters said there was a "large group" of police in the area after midnight.
The Sun News has reached out to police for more information.
