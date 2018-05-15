Coroner identifies Conway homicide victim

The Horry County Coroner's Office has named the victim of a homicide that happened early Monday morning in Conway off U.S 701.

Matthew Donovan, 32, of Conway, was pronounced dead at the scene after being in a physical altercation, said deputy coroner Tony Hendrick.

The cause of death is pending until all autopsy results are available, Hendrick said.

Horry County police responded to a home off U.S. 701 about 3:30 a.m. Monday after reports of an unresponsive man, according to an incident report. Officers found the man faced down, partially on the couch with his head buried in a pillow, according to the report. Police said the man had no pulse and gave no response after a sternum rub.

A complainant told officers the man was in a fight with another man, according to the report. The suspect left the scene before police arrived, authorities said.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong