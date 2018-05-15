Almost 70 people arrested in Myrtle Beach-area drug operations

Horry County police busted almost 70 people in two Myrtle Beach-area drug operations over the course of two weeks.
According to Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman for Horry County police, the operations targeted street-level narcotic sales in the Racepath community.
The 68 people who were arrested had charges ranging from narcotics distribution, attempt to possess, along with several wanted person arrests, Dotson said.
On May 3, the following people were arrested and charged with the following:
Attempt to possess
- Maxwell McKinnon
- Rodericka Bellamy
- Khadijah Soles
- Brenda Michaels
- Christy Wilmoth
- Daniel Watts
- Curtis Sparkman
- Charlie Grice
- Michael Costello
- Anthony Bang
- Patrick McElwain Jr.
- Heather Shannon
- Zachariah Benedict
- Roxxanne Dickerson
- Haley Fleisch
- Robert McLaughlin
- Austin Howell
- Katelyn Atkins
- Miguel Cruze
- Tulio Machaeo
- Joel Johnson
- Kim Johnson
- Matthew MacLellan
- Eric Weinshenker
- Rocky Session
- Keith Elliott
Simple possession of marijuana
Keith Elliott
Autumn Smalls
Shaquille Gore
Possession with intent to distribute crack
- Gerald McCray
Wanted
Travis Deavar (Burglary 1st, Assault & Battery High & Aggravated Nature)
Raahkeem Young (Domestic Violence 2nd, Failure to Appear)
Micah Vereen (Failure to Appear)
On May 11, the following people were arrested and charged with the following:
Attempt to Possess
- Kevin Tanfield
- Derek Spontak
- Katherine Spontak
- Jermaine Ransom
- Edward Pokorny
- Lavitra French
- Yermin Castro
- Steven Gonzalez
- Scott Wright
- Scott Latour
- Kimberly Hylton
- Carly Kneuer
- Christy Wilmoth
- Allec Hall
- Brian Fillers
- Jack Seymour
- James Cochran III
- Donald Elmore
- Michael Kubaci
- Sharon Sherman
- Frank Montes
- Charles Holley
- Sean Peters
- Ashlin Monteforte
- William McGarry
- Robert Augustine
- James Wenneston
- James Wice
- Steven Prideaux
- Thomas Gordon
- Johnnie Brown
- Joshua Kuhl
Additional Arrests
- Shariff Bellamy – Distribution Crack Cocaine, Possession Scheduled II Narcotic
- Nizon Siheeim Simmons – Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Pistol, Possession Crack Cocaine
No SC Driver’s License
- Gary Lynn McCoy
