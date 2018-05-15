photo courtesy HCPD
Crime

Almost 70 people arrested in Myrtle Beach-area drug operations

By Michaela Broyles

May 15, 2018 10:49 AM

Horry County police busted almost 70 people in two Myrtle Beach-area drug operations over the course of two weeks.

According to Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman for Horry County police, the operations targeted street-level narcotic sales in the Racepath community.

The 68 people who were arrested had charges ranging from narcotics distribution, attempt to possess, along with several wanted person arrests, Dotson said.

On May 3, the following people were arrested and charged with the following:

Attempt to possess

  1. Maxwell McKinnon
  2. Rodericka Bellamy
  3. Khadijah Soles
  4. Brenda Michaels
  5. Christy Wilmoth
  6. Daniel Watts
  7. Curtis Sparkman
  8. Charlie Grice
  9. Michael Costello
  10. Anthony Bang
  11. Patrick McElwain Jr.
  12. Heather Shannon
  13. Zachariah Benedict
  14. Roxxanne Dickerson
  15. Haley Fleisch
  16. Robert McLaughlin
  17. Austin Howell
  18. Katelyn Atkins
  19. Miguel Cruze
  20. Tulio Machaeo
  21. Joel Johnson
  22. Kim Johnson
  23. Matthew MacLellan
  24. Eric Weinshenker
  25. Rocky Session
  26. Keith Elliott

Simple possession of marijuana

  1. Keith Elliott

  2. Autumn Smalls

  3. Shaquille Gore

Possession with intent to distribute crack

  1. Gerald McCray

Wanted

  1. Travis Deavar (Burglary 1st, Assault & Battery High & Aggravated Nature)

  2. Raahkeem Young (Domestic Violence 2nd, Failure to Appear)

  3. Micah Vereen (Failure to Appear)

On May 11, the following people were arrested and charged with the following:

Attempt to Possess

  1. Kevin Tanfield
  2. Derek Spontak
  3. Katherine Spontak
  4. Jermaine Ransom
  5. Edward Pokorny
  6. Lavitra French
  7. Yermin Castro
  8. Steven Gonzalez
  9. Scott Wright
  10. Scott Latour
  11. Kimberly Hylton
  12. Carly Kneuer
  13. Christy Wilmoth
  14. Allec Hall
  15. Brian Fillers
  16. Jack Seymour
  17. James Cochran III
  18. Donald Elmore
  19. Michael Kubaci
  20. Sharon Sherman
  21. Frank Montes
  22. Charles Holley
  23. Sean Peters
  24. Ashlin Monteforte
  25. William McGarry
  26. Robert Augustine
  27. James Wenneston
  28. James Wice
  29. Steven Prideaux
  30. Thomas Gordon
  31. Johnnie Brown
  32. Joshua Kuhl

Additional Arrests

  1. Shariff Bellamy – Distribution Crack Cocaine, Possession Scheduled II Narcotic
  2. Nizon Siheeim Simmons – Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Pistol, Possession Crack Cocaine

No SC Driver’s License

  1. Gary Lynn McCoy

