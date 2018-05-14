He died after he got into a fight, police say. Now, officers are investigating

A man was found dead early Monday morning in a home off U.S. 701 after he'd been in a fight, according to an Horry County police report.
Police were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to 3645 U.S. 701 in the Conway area after reports of an unresponsive man, the report said. Officers found the man faced down, partially on the couch with his head buried in a pillow, according to the report. Police said the man had no pulse and gave no response after a sternum rub.
A complainant told officers the man was in a fight with another man, according to the report. The suspect left the scene before police arrived, authorities said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments