'Signs of a struggle in the street': Police say man was stabbed in Myrtle Beach area

Horry County police were led to a victim lying on the floor with a stab wound in a home on Gwen Drive in the Myrtle Beach area Friday night, according to an incident report.
Officers arrived at the house about 9 p.m. and were led by a resident through the back door of the home and into a hallway, the report said.
The victim was lying on the floor in the hallway and a woman was holding him from behind, applying pressure to his wounds, police said.
A witness told police she saw the alleged attack, and took police to the crime scene, according to the report. Police said they found signs of a struggle in the street and ditch around Terri Drive.
The witness said a Hispanic man allegedly attacked her cousin, the victim, and left the area in a white Ford Expedition, the report said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments