He help kill a man over a TV, see why he wants out of prison

A man serving 31 years in prison for killing over a TV asked for a new trial, saying his wasn’t fair and that his lawyer was ineffective.
This week, Kareem Shamel Harry, filed a post-conviction rights request in Horry County. In 2013, he was convicted for his role in killing Kevin Bowens in a dispute over a 47-inch plasma television.
Five people faced charges in connection to Bowens’ 2011 homicide.
During a trial, there was there was testimony that Bowens had a television that he was supposed to return with $400, but never did. Harry eventually demanded money for the TV.
Harry and Ashley Bledsoe drove to the home of Saire Jerrel Castro and Thomas Gifford Byrne. The four then drove — in two vehicles — to Bowens’ home where Harry confronted him in a driveway.
Bledsoe testified that she did not see the shooting, but Harry forced her to drive away from the scene.
Police soon stopped the vehicle with Harry and Bledsoe as well as the other with Casto and Byrne.
Amanda Lee Byrne also faced charges for her role in the incident.
At his sentencing in 2013, Harry told the court the plan wasn’t to murder Bowens and that he didn’t kill the victim.
“He didn’t deserve to die the way he did,” Harry said during his sentencing. “I didn’t kill Kevin. Kevin didn’t deserve to be killed. It’s all overwhelming, I thought I would be found not guilty, but I was found guilty. If this helps the family a little bit I’m OK with that.”
In his request for a new trial, Harry raised several violations of his rights. He submitted the request himself without a lawyer.
One claim he argued was that there was testimony about his character and propensity to engage in criminal behavior. Harry stated the testimony created a bias during his trial.
Another point of contention was that there was an improper jury instruction. He claims the instruction did not include lesser charges, such as manslaughter. The instruction also didn’t detail to the 12-person jury panel all the elements that needed to be met for a murder conviction.
Finally, Harry argues that witnesses were not called who would have refuted conversations that the state used to show a conspiracy between himself and Castro.
