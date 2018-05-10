She was raped while her daughter sat in the car, police say

A Myrtle Beach man faces five charges after allegedly directing a woman to drive him around, stopping to sexually assault her and threatening to kill her and her daughter on Tuesday, according to an Horry County police report.
Alfonzo Smith, 55, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, unlawful neglect of a child and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Police met the victim the morning after the alleged incidents, a report said.
The woman told police she and her juvenile daughter were at a friend's house when a man asked her for a ride to the Loris area, according to the report.
The woman gave the man a ride, and she realized her wallet was missing when he got out of the car, authorities said. She drove around the area, searching for the man and during that time was "contacted by another male," who was later identified as Smith, police said. The report is unclear how the suspect and victim met.
Smith allegedly told the woman he knew where the man was and would help her find her wallet, police said. The woman let the Smith into the car and he directed her where to drive, the report said. The victim told police she had never met the suspect, the report said.
They drove to an "unidentified dirt road, surrounded by open field," and the victim stopped the car, questioning the suspect about the location, authorities said. Smith then allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the woman, according to the report.
The victim's daughter was in the back seat of the car, police said.
Smith told the victim to get out of the car and go to the back of the vehicle, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, the report said. During the assault, the "audible alarm" on the victim's vehicle ignition was sounded, which made the suspect threaten the victim with a knife again, demanding the sound be turned off, police said.
Smith allegedly grabbed and choked the woman until she was almost unconscious, the report said, and was "constantly" saying he would kill both the victim and her daughter.
The threats and sexual assault continued through the night, police said.
At some point during the incident, the victim drove to her home with Smith, the report said. The victim said she made a plan to flee by saying she was taking her daughter to the bus stop, according to the report.
Police were called and found bruises on the victim, authorities said. The suspect was still at the woman's home, and police found him inside, the report said. Officers said the suspect questioned why police were there, and said he was just visiting his girlfriend, according to the report.
Smith was arrested and the victim was taken to the hospital, police said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
