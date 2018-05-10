Final Ocean Blvd. Father's Day shooting suspect to appear in Myrtle Beach court

The final suspect in a Father’s Day Ocean Boulevard shooting that was broadcast on Facebook Live and garnered worldwide attention is set to go before a Myrtle Beach area judge for the first time today.

According to Myrtle Beach Police, Jarvez Darwan Graham, was charged with six counts of attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in municipal court this afternoon for a bond hearing. Jarvez Graham was recently extradited to South Carolina from North Carolina.

Police say he was involved in a shooting along Ocean Boulevard on Father’s Day in 2017 that was captured on Facebook Live. The video went viral and shared across the world.

Four other people – Reakwon Graham, Keshawn Steele, Darius Little and Tyron Steele – were previously charged for their roles in the incident. There cases remain active in General Sessions court.

According to Graham’s arrest report, shortly after midnight on June 18, police responded to Ocean Boulevard and 4th Avenue North for a group of disorderly people.

As officers arrived, gunfire rang out and six people were shot, according to the report.

The incident started on 5th Avenue North when a car driven by Jarvez Graham stops and Reakown Graham, Keshawn Steele and Darius Little exit and approach one of the victims, according to the report. They throw hand signals and then ran from the scene.

Jarvez Graham drove the car south on Ocean Boulevard where he picked up the three. They drove to 4th Avenue where they wait.

The suspected made plans to attack the victim. As a group of people approaches, Reakown Graham, Keshawn Steele and Darius Little left the car, according to the report.

Jarvez Graham yelled “burn him,” according to the report, which was the attack signal. Little fired shots hitting several people and carjacked a vehicle to escape, according to the report.