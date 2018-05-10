Robert Grissom fatal wreck report names possible suspect

A Myrtle Beach police incident report from Friday's deadly crash on Robert Grissom Parkway that killed three people lists a suspect, and police say a warrant will be served.

Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said he will not confirm if the suspect listed in the incident report is the person police plan to arrest. A 52-year-old man, who was involved in the crash, is listed as the only suspect, the report said.

The name will be released after a warrant is served, Crosby said.

The incident report lists three vehicles and a motorcycle involved in the crash. Alcohol beverages is an item on the property list, as well as a SLED blood collection kit, according to the report. Under the "crime incidents" section of the police report, crimes listed are driving under the influence and a liquor law violation.

Three people died from injuries sustained in the multi-vehicle collision that happened about 6 p.m. at the intersection of Robert Grissom Parkway and Executive Avenue.





Nicolas Norris, 25, of Myrtle Beach, Kristie Drewes, 24, of Conway, and Gulnoza Tashmatova, of Myrtle Beach, were killed as a result of the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Norris and Drewes died on scene, while Tashmatova died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, McSpadden said.

