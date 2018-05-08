Crime

HCPD nabs 7 pounds of marijuana and gun in drug bust

By Christian Boschult

May 08, 2018 06:26 PM

Horry County police's narcotics and vice unit netted cash, marijuana and THC oil after executing a search warrant on Wednesday, May 2, according to police spokesperson Krystal Dotson.

Warren Hamilton, 35.

Police said the bust on Stoneybrook Drive in Conway lead to 7 lbs of marijuana, 90 grams of THC oil, $2,451.00 in cash and one Smith and Wesson .375 caliber revolver.

Jail records show 35-year-old Warren Hamilton of Conway was arrested in connection with the bust and charged with weapon and dug offenses.

